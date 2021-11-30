Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends and family on what would've been 45th birthday

Late actor Chadwick Boseman has been remembered by his family and famous friends, including the likes of Wesley Snipes and Viola Davis, on what would've been his 45th birthday. The late actor passed away aged 43 in August 2020 after a private cancer battle, and the “Black Panther” actor's famous friends and family have paid tribute to him.

A message on his Instagram account, which is now run by his family, read: "While we’re all missing his incredible spirit today, we are grateful for the lessons and legacy he left behind. “This day gave him to us- we will continue to celebrate him and take joy in all of the love you are sending his way. “Happy heavenly birthday, Chad (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) Several stars also took to social media to remember Chadwick on Monday. Viola Davis, who appeared alongside the late star in 2020 drama movie “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” - in which she played the titular character - took to Instagram to share a video of Chadwick making an emotional speech, and admitted he is "missed".

She wrote: "Happy birthday in Heaven! Oh how you're missed.....your talent, your heart, your legacy! Love you King ....forever (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) “Blade” star Wesley Snipes wrote on Twitter: "Happy Birthday Brother Rest in Power! #ChadwickBoseman (sic)"

Happy Birthday Brother 🙏🏿 Rest in Power! #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/j3FqERKVT3 — WS (@wesleysnipes) November 29, 2021 Former “Scandal” actress Kerry Washington also took to Twitter to wish Chadwick a happy birthday. She tweeted: "Happy Birthday in heaven, King #ChadwickBoseman (sic)" Happy Birthday in heaven, King #ChadwickBoseman 🙏🏾🖤 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 29, 2021 In August, Chadwick was honoured by Howard University on the first anniversary of his passing.

The “21 Bridges” star graduated from the school in 2000, and the university officially unveiled the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, which was named in honour of the late star following his death on August 28, 2020. In the caption of a video on Instagram, the university wrote: "Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Installation. “Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman. (sic)”