Chadwick Boseman's widow speaks out on 'challenging' time

Chadwick Boseman's widow has admitted the last two years have been "challenging". Simone Ledward Boseman sat down for her first formal interview since the 'Black Panther' actor died following a secret four-year battle with colon cancer in August 2020, and she explained her late spouse's health began to "spiral" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing on 'Good Morning America', she said: "It has been the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life. "It was Covid, when things were really starting to spiral. And that meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside. Watch video:

"It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence that we get to actually be inside, that we get to be here with family - together? “And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time?' We kept that circle real - our circle was basically a dot." Simone admitted she has a lot of ups and downs in her grief.

She said: "Some days, I'm doing worse than I'm really willing to acknowledge. Other days, I'm doing better than I feel comfortable admitting." But above all else, she will always feel "lucky" to have had Chadwick - who she met in 2014 and married before he passed away - in her life for even a short time. Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman. Picture: Bang Showbiz She tearfully said: "I can't believe that I was so lucky. I can't believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too."

