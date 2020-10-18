Chaka Khan rules out working with Ariana Grande again

Chaka Khan collaborated with Ariana Grande for the track “Nobody” last year but says she won't be working with the star again.

The 67-year-old star collaborated with Ariana, 27, last year for the track “Nobody” on the “Charlie's Angels” reboot soundtrack but Chaka won't be the repeating the experience in the future.

She told VladTV: "F**k that. She's all right, she's good on her own. Plus, I don't want to sing with another woman. I ain't got nothing to say with a woman.

"And we ain't gonna talk about no man, we ain't gonna talk about none of that stuff. It's not happening. I'm not gonna do no song with no heifer."

Chaka shared her admiration for Anderson Paak, saying: "He's got a future," and while she admires Lalah Hathaway, she has no plans to work with the star.