Rap star Chance The Rapper has hailed Kanye West, saying he is an "amazing friend". The 26-year-old rap star has revealed Kanye was a major influence behind his new album, even though the outspoken musician doesn't feature on the record.

Speaking to Queen Radio about Kanye, Chance explained: "He's one of the most supportive people in my life.

"I went and spent some time with him a couple weeks before the album dropped. He just gave me some ideas. We've spent a lot of time on the phone in the past two days. That's fellowship and it's strengthening each other."

Chance - who has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, John Legend and Shawn Mendes on his new record, "The Big Day" - praised Kanye for allowing him to think and to talk so "freely".

He continued: "There's not as few people as you think that use God as their strength.

"He lets me talk very freely about what I like or dislike or what I feel we could do better. Imagine having an amazing friend that's loyal, supports you, and wants to see you do great, and that person being Kanye West."

Chance also revealed how his collaboration with Shawn, 20, came about.

He said: "I've known him for about four or five years.

"I met him at a show I played a long time ago, and we just never got some music together. He was in Chicago a few weeks ago and I had this house beat I was working on, and he came through the studio and was like, 'I love this one.' He laid the vocals and it was incredible."