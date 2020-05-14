Channing Tatum has coronavirus test

Channing Tatum voluntarily underwent a coronavirus test and received a negative result.

The "Magic Mike" actor shares custody of seven-year-old Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - who also has two-month-old son Callum with fiance Steve Kazee - but agreed to the youngster staying with her mother for extra time while he awaited the results of the screening.

According to TMZ, Jenna had raised concerns about Channing potentially being exposed to the virus after he was joined by five close friends - who had been quarantining alone - to go dirt biking at his personal ranch to mark his 40th birthday on 26 April.





The "Flirty Dancing" star was worried Channing could have passed the virus on to Everly, and therefore her own household, but the "Foxcatcher" actor understood her concerns and volunteered to get tested.





Everly stayed longer with Jenna while Channing waited for his results, and when he was told he had tested negative, the little girl returned to spending time with her dad and their custody agreement has resumed as normal.





It was previously revealed that their custody agreement states the "21 Jump Street" actor takes care of Everly during the week, whilst Jenna, 39, will have custody of her on alternate weekends.





The exes have also appointed a parenting coordinator for any changes in their schedule, and have planned out all future holidays with Everly by splitting Halloween, Easter and Thanksgiving by odd and even years.





Jenna and Channing also plan to equally divide their daughter's winter break and attempt to celebrate her birthdays together.





A preliminary custody agreement was confirmed in January, which highlighted the former couple both agreed not to feature Everly in "any for-profit posts" on social media, including "sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party's consent".



