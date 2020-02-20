Hollywood star Channing Tatum is "very happy" about Jenna Dewan's engagement to Steve Kazee, according to a report.
The 39-year-old actor - who was married to Jenna from 2009 until 2018 - is pleased that his ex-wife has found happiness with Steve, and is delighted Jenna now finds herself in a "good place".
A source told E! News: "Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on."
Despite their split, Channing - who is now dating pop star Jessie J -will always have a "special place" in his heart for Jenna, who is the mother of his six-year-old daughter Everly.
The insider explained: "Jenna has a special place in [Channing's] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships.