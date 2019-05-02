Drew Barrymore, from left, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, cast members of the film, "Charlie's Angels" pose a ceremony honoring Liu with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

"Charlie's Angels" stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore reunited at their former co-star Lucy Lius Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.



During the ceremony on Wednesday, Liu was surrounded by Diaz and Barrymore, her co-stars from the 2000 action adventure. Moore, who starred alongside the three actresses in the 2003 sequel, was also there to celebrate it.

"Lucy and I first met while making 'Charlie's Angels'. I didn't know we were going to have a reunion today," Moore gushed in a speech.

"I could see she was in fact as I had heard, a bad*** with brains. Then the better I got to know her I realised she wasn't just about a bad*** with brains, she was a bad*** with brains, a beautiful heart with a deep loving soul and a damn good sense of humour."

Demi Moore says Lucy Liu isn't just a "badass with brains" but "a badass with brains, a beautiful heart, with a deep loving soul, and a damn good sense of humor" pic.twitter.com/LCo6hkW9Fv — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019 Demi pays tribute to Lucy Liu's abilities as a mother, friend, and actor: "There is no one as deserving of this honor than you" pic.twitter.com/AFBKpCXzhD — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019

Like Moore, the honouree was excited to see such influential faces in the crowd.



"My dear Angels", Liu, 50, said, and added: "It's a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!"



