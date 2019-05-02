During the ceremony on Wednesday, Liu was surrounded by Diaz and Barrymore, her co-stars from the 2000 action adventure. Moore, who starred alongside the three actresses in the 2003 sequel, was also there to celebrate it.
"Lucy and I first met while making 'Charlie's Angels'. I didn't know we were going to have a reunion today," Moore gushed in a speech.
"I could see she was in fact as I had heard, a bad*** with brains. Then the better I got to know her I realised she wasn't just about a bad*** with brains, she was a bad*** with brains, a beautiful heart with a deep loving soul and a damn good sense of humour."
Demi Moore says Lucy Liu isn't just a "badass with brains" but "a badass with brains, a beautiful heart, with a deep loving soul, and a damn good sense of humor" pic.twitter.com/LCo6hkW9Fv— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019
Demi pays tribute to Lucy Liu's abilities as a mother, friend, and actor: "There is no one as deserving of this honor than you" pic.twitter.com/AFBKpCXzhD— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019
Like Moore, the honouree was excited to see such influential faces in the crowd.
"My dear Angels", Liu, 50, said, and added: "It's a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!"
Lucy Liu thanks Rhea Perlman and Demi Moore for speaking at her star ceremony and thanks her "dear angels": "20 years ago we were an elite crime fighting team, and now look at us" pic.twitter.com/OtX8Spz6JO— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019