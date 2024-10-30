Charlize Theron collaborates with Thabo Rametsi on 'Imbokodo' comic series

Hollywood superstar Charlize Theron has joined forces with local award-winning actor, director and producer Thabo Rametsi for the “Imbokodo” comic series. Together with renowned publishing company, Dark Horse Comics, Rametsi and his Nguniverse Studios partner Thabiso Mabanna, a corporate finance strategist, have co-created the first of the four-part comic book series, which was released earlier this month.

Rametsi is renowned for his commercially successful films like “Kalushi”, “Amandla” and “Silverton Siege.” Thabiso Mabanna and Thabo Rametsi. Picture: Instagram. He has now teamed up with the Oscar-winning South African-born actress, alongside Secret Menu, Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono and AJ Dix, for the next edition of the series. The “Monster” star was quoted by “Actors Space” as saying: “When Thabo and Thabiso from Nguniverse Studios first brought us this idea, we were so impressed with the epic scope and emotional depth of this world they created with such incredibly powerful female African warriors at the centre.”

“As our company’s first foray into the publishing space, we couldn’t have asked for better creative partners than Thabo and Thabiso and we can’t wait for the world to meet the indomitable warrior women of the ‘Imbokodo’.” Rametsi added: “When we first started building the world of ‘Imbokodo’, we aimed to create something that would resonate deeply with audiences everywhere. “Bringing African warrior women to the forefront of this narrative is an ode to the strength and resilience of African heritage. Partnering with a global star who champions diverse storytelling has brought our vision to new heights.”

The comic series is co-written by Rametsi and Mabanna, with illustrations and art by Katlego Motaung and the logo art by Gil Lazcano. With the assistance of Theron, “Imbokodo” seeks to pay homage to the great warrior women of Africa. They include iconic figures like Nandi, Nzinga, Modjadji, Llinga, Amina, Nehanda and the several other queens who shaped history.

Meanwhile, Dark Horse Comics, the publishing partner for “Imbokodo”, was founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson with a vision to support creative diversity in the comics industry. Renowned for its innovation, the organisation has published works by celebrated artists and authors such as Yoshitaka Amano, Margaret Atwood and Brian Michael Bendis. It also sets the standard for quality licensed comics and collectables as it features properties like “Star Wars”, “Stranger Things”, “Avatar: The Last Airbender”, “Minecraft”, “The Legend of Zelda”, “Game of Thrones” and “The Witcher” among others.

According to a previous statement: “‘Imbokodo’ is set in the land of the pyramid sun, Ndawo, where a single step for the Badimu (Gods) is a thousand Muntu (human) lifetimes.” It tells the tale of a war breaking out among the Badimu, which casts a darkness over Ndawo. This darkness births genocide and war among the Muntu. And now, a thousand years later, Ndawo remains divided into several empires. As the war reaches a bloody crescendo, numerous young girls mysteriously go missing from their villages in the empire of Monomotapa, leaving behind a trail of carnage in their wake.