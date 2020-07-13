Charlize Theron hopes to make a sequel to 'The Old Guard'

Award-winning actress Charlize Theron has revealed she's excited about the prospect of making a sequel to "The Old Guard". The 44-year-old actress - who stars as Andromache of Scythia in the superhero movie - has revealed she's open to the prospect of shooting a sequel. She told Total Film: "We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it's definitely something that excites us." Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is also open to the idea of making a sequel, and has teased details of what fans might expect from a follow-up film. She explained that the proposed movie will be based on the comic books of Greg Rucka.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, she shared: "It'll be based on the graphic novel.

"In terms of what Greg has written, Quynh [the immortal hero who was trapped at the bottom of the ocean] has reared her head [as seen in the movie's last scene], and that causes some issues, absolutely.

"But also, there's a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it's a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel."

Meanwhile, Charlize previously revealed she'd never seen a comic book before she was 16.

The actress admitted she had few opportunities to read such publications when she was growing up in South Africa.

She said: "I grew up in a small farm community in South Africa and I don't think I even knew any kids who had comic books.

"The first time I saw a comic book I think I was 16 years old. I was like, 'Woah!'"