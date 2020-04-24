Charlize Theron injects R18.9m towards Covid-19 and domestic violence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African born actress Charlize Theron is doing her bit to safeguard women and children against domestic violence. Together with her outreach program she's making sure women and children remain safe during the national lockdown in Africa. Theron, through the "Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project" (CTAOP) has injected R18.9 million towards the Covid- 9 crisis with R9.4 million going to non-profit organisation, "CARE" to support the fight against domestic violence. In an Instagram post, Theron wrote: "During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes – but what if our homes aren't safe? For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous. "That's why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the #covid19 crisis, @ctaop and I are joining forces with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in standing #TogetherForHer.

"My team is committing $1 million to COVID relief efforts, with $500,000 specifically designated towards our Together For Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources to trusted domestic violence shelters around the world. Our rallying cry is this:

"Please join us in showing women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone – we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer,"read the post which was accompanied by a "Together For Her' picture.

Theron's welcomed the initiative with open arms and commented on her post to thank her for her donation.

@ulrikalavesson said: "Thank you for bringing focus to this issue. Sooo important and not looked upon enough during these global crisis. 🙏🙏🙏".

@serena_di_liberto said: "I was wondering about this since day 1. Thank you 🙏🏻 ❤️".

@jmwrightner said: "You are a wonderful human being. Some will never know what it is like to live with an abuser both as a child and as an adult".