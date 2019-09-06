Charlize Theron. Picture: Reuters

Charlize Theron spoke out about gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa after Lady Skollie posted a 20-year-old video of the actress. In the video, Theron speaks about how she was asked what South African men are like and responds with statistics from 1999 including the fact that more women are raped in SA than anywhere else in the world.

She also mentions that one out of every three women will be raped in their lifetime, every 26 seconds in the country a woman gets raped and that the rest of the men seem to think rape isn't a problem.

The "Atomic Blonde" actress ends the video by saying: "It's not that easy to say what the men in South Africa are like because it seems that are so few of them out there".

Watch the video below:

A Charlize Theron banned ad from 1999. Fast forward 20 years and it's only gotten worse. 🇿🇦 @CharlizeAfrica pic.twitter.com/87DYedFGHx — Lady Skollie🇿🇦 (@LadySkollie) September 3, 2019

Theron quote tweeted this post on Thursday with the caption: When I made this ad in 1999 I hoped things would change. They have not. Rape and femicide are still a huge epidemic in South Africa and clearly, the system has failed women. Our leaders can’t continue to turn a blind eye, as they did with this ad."

When I made this ad in 1999 I hoped things would change. They have not. Rape and femicide are still a huge epidemics in South Africa and clearly the system has failed women. Our leaders can’t continue to turn a blind eye, as they did with this ad https://t.co/gdFGszcDqW — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) September 5, 2019

She continued: "To the men in my home country - please protect our women. STAND UP. SPEAK UP. Do not be bystanders. Call out your fellow man when you see him going down a dangerous path. You have the power to change this."

To the men in my home country - please protect our women. STAND UP. SPEAK UP. Do not be bystanders. Call out your fellow man when you see him going down a dangerous path. You have the power to change this. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) September 5, 2019

Following the outcry for something to be done about gender-based violence and femicide, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in a televised speech on Thursday, revealing the government's plan to tackle the issues.