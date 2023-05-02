Cher ‘splits from rumoured fiancé Alexander AE Edwards’

Cher has reportedly split from the man rumoured to be her fiancé, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer, 76, has been dating Edwards, 37, since November, but a source told TMZ on Monday the couple ended their relationship “a couple of weeks ago”, although a reason for the split was not disclosed.

TMZ also said an insider had told them the pair “were never even engaged, despite multiple reports to the contrary”, adding they had just decided to “play into the speculation it was an engagement ring” AE had given the singer in December, which was worth a reported $250 000 (about R4.4 million). Watch video: Cher said at the time that she wished she could show her late mother, Georgia Holt, the ring, tweeting: “Woke up Min ago, and 1st thing… B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought… I Need 2 Run To Moms and Show Her my ring.”

In March, Edwards gushed over how Cher was “amazing” with his son. The rapper has Slash Electric, 3, with his 39-year-old model ex-girlfriend Amber Rose while Cher has Chaz Bono, 54, and 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman. Edwards told TMZ: “Chaz is my guy and Elijah; Chaz and Elijah are my guys.” When asked if Cher was a good stepmother to his son, he added: “She is amazing.”

And when quizzed about what made him fall in love with the singer and actress, he said: “Just Cher being Cher.” Asked if he wanted a child with Cher, the rapper said he was focusing on raising his son. Referring to Amber’s 10-year-old son who she had with her rapper ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 35, he added: “You know right now I'm just focused on Slash, my son, and his brother Sebastian.”

Rumours that Cher and Edwards were engaged started on Christmas Day when Cher shared a photo of a diamond ring being held by Edwards with the caption: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.” The singer, who is 39 years older than Edwards, has defended their relationship, insisting they love each other. Last year she said they “kiss like teenagers” and has declared: “Love doesn’t know math, it sees.”

She added in December: “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great… and I think he’s quite handsome.” The couple first made headlines in November when they were photographed after a dinner date in Los Angeles holding hands. Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60.