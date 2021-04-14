Chet Hanks sued by ex-girlfriend for R14.4 million

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chet Hanks' ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, is suing him for R14.4 million for assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress a month after the 'White Boy Summer' hitmaker filed his own lawsuit against his former lover for theft, assault, conversion and battery. The 30-year-old singer-and-actor is the subject of civil action from Kiana Parker, who is seeking damages for assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a suit she filed on Tuesday, a month after the “White Boy Summer” hitmaker filed his own lawsuit against his former lover for theft, assault, conversion and battery. Chet's lawyer, Marty Singer, has branded Kiana's allegations "false, fabricated and fictional". He told The Daily Beast in a statement: "We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown… Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional." Kiana's lawyers, D'Angelo Lowe and Kevin Murray, branded Chet a "clear and present danger" to their client in a press conference outside the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond, Texas.

Kevin added: "This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker.

In an affidavit obtained by People magazine, Kiana accused Chet of being physically violent on several occasions, as well as verbally abusive.

She singled out one incident that she said took place in New Orleans - where the actor was filming “Your Honor” - in October 2020 and told how they had an argument and Chet allegedly "grabbed me by the wrist forcefully pulled me into him telling me we were going back to the [hotel] room."

In the hotel, she claimed her then-partner "became aggressive and hostile about what transpired earlier" and "started harassing me verbally and forcefully shoving me."

Her attempts to leave were blocked by Chet, who she alleged "threw a bottle" at her before "grabbing" her and "dragging" her away from the door.

And Kiana accused Chet of threatening to kill her during a row at their Texas home in December 2020.

She explained in her documents that she feared for the safety of her nine-year-old twins so took them to her mother's home, as well as hiding Chet's gun so he couldn't access it.

Kiana claimed the 'Empire' actor was "verbally abusive and threatening" when she told him she wanted to split, and when he finally agreed, she moved to a hotel but Chet became "extremely aggressive" after she returned to their house to remove her belongings a few days later on 8 January.

And Kiana alleged Chet came at her with a knife while she was in the kitchen before she "picked up a pot and swung it in the air in front of me" and was able to rush out of the house.

While she tried to record the altercation on her phone, Chet "wrestled and pulled up [her] arms" in an attempt to get the device, and then "kicked [her] legs and caused her to fall as he dragged her across the pavement."

According to the lawsuit, Kiana sought and obtained a protective order against the actor less than a week later on 14 January.

In his own lawsuit, Chet has accused Kiana of stealing "money from him to pay for her travel expenses and travel expenses for her friend" as well as money she'd used to pay her rent totaling more than R72 211.

He also addressed the events of 8 January, alleging his former partner came to the house with "three menacing large men," one of whom "showed that he had a gun." He went on to state Kiana had walked toward him "holding a pot and a knife" and "smashed [him] over the face with the pot and cut him with the knife."