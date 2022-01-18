Chloe Bailey brushes off Gunna romance rumours

Chloe Bailey has brushed off rumours of a romance with rapper Gunna. The Chloe X Halle star appeared to dismiss speculation the pair are dating after she insisted her "love life is music".

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: “I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling." During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club”, the 28-year-old hip-hop star said of Chloe: “We’re really close friends." He then recalled sending a flirty comment to his “You and Me” collaborator after her steamy performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, during which the 23-year-old star seductively licked her microphone.

He said: “It was the tongue for me, but I didn’t know her then. I was kinda shooting my shot a little bit." Awww! Just days after Chloe Bailey had Gunna blushing on ‘The Breakfast Club, Chloe also confirmed they're just friends and said she loves their song! Apparently, music is the only love life Chloe is interested in! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p4otxg5lMo — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 17, 2022

Chloe - who is one half of the R&B-pop duo Chloe X Halle with her sister Halle - and Gunna had sparked romance rumours when they were spotted courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game in October. Gunna - whose real name is Sergio Kitchens - also insisted he's "growing" towards being "ready" to settle down. He said: “I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready. Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”