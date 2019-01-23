Chris Brown. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Chris Brown has broken his silence after being accused of rape. The 29-year-old singer and two other men, one of whom is Brown's bodyguard, were arrested in Paris after a 24-year-old woman made an allegation of serious sexual assault against them, and he's now broken his silence to deny he's done anything wrong.

Chris - who has four-year-old daughter Royalty from a past relationship - shared a photo on Instagram which read "This B!tch Lyin' " and added the caption: "I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP!

"NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!(sic)"

The 'Loyal' singer was arrested on Monday.

The alleged victim has claimed she was attacked in Chris' suite at the 5-star Mandarin Oriental hotel on January 15.

In her police statement, which was obtained by French magazine Closer, she claims she met the singer at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and went him back to the hotel, after she and a friend were both invited there by the 'Run It' hitmaker and the other two men.

She then claims she was separated from her friend and ended up alone with the singer, which is when the alleged crime took place.

According to reports, Chris and the other three men were arrested at his hotel and have been co-operating with their lawyers.

Chris had been in Paris with his 25-year-old girlfriend Ammika Harris, who he has been romantically linked to since August 2015.