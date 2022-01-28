Chris Brown hit with R311 million lawsuit over rape allegations

Singer Chris Brown has been sued for R311 million by a woman accusing him of raping her in December 2020. The 32-year-old singer has been hit with a lawsuit by an anonymous woman, who has claimed he drugged and raped her on December 30, 2020.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the filing claims the alleged sexual assault occurred on a yacht at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home on Miami Beach's Star Island. The woman - who is said to have described herself as a "professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist" - claims Chris took the phone of a friend she was on FaceTime with and urged her to come to the property as soon as possible. She claims once she arrived, the singer offered her a drink and motioned her towards the kitchen on the boat.

According to the report, she alleges that after going into the kitchen, he gave her a red cup containing a mixed drink as they started talking, before he refilled her cup. She claims she felt "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness," before feeling "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep". The woman claims Chris then led her into a bedroom and closed the door before taking off her bikini bottoms and kissing her.

In the documents, she says she told him to stop, but he allegedly raped her. She says the next day, she received a text from the star telling her to take Plan B, and while she was "distraught", she claims she did so. She is suing him for R311 million in damages, citing the severe emotional distress caused by the alleged assault.