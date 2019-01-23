To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Chris Brown is suing his alleged rape victim for defamation, after denying her claims that he raped her in his hotel room in Paris, France.



The 'Yeah 3x' singer and two other men, including his bodyguard, were arrested in Paris on Monday after a 24-year-old woman made an allegation of rape, and after he spoke out to deny the unnamed woman's claims, he is now planning on taking legal action against her.





Chris' Parisian lawyer Raphael Chiche told TMZ: "Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris."





The 'Loyal' hitmaker was given the all clear to return to the US on Tuesday, and although the investigation into the alleged incident is not over, the 29-year-old took to social media to condemn the claims against him.





Posting a picture on Instagram which read "This B!tch Lyin'".







