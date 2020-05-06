Chris Hemsworth doesn't want kids to be 'privileged'

Chris Hemsworth doesn't want his children to feel "privileged" because of their parents' wealth, as he wants to teach them the importance of humility.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star has daughter India, seven, and four-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky, and despite being a Hollywood movie star, he has insisted he wants to bring up his children any differently than any other parents, because he doesn't want them to believe their family's wealth makes them "special".

He said: "I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."





Chris often puts his family before his career, and has admitted there have been times where he's rejected a film offer because he'd "rather be with his kids".





He added: "There's times when I've thought, 'Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.' There's definitely a couple of films I could've put way more energy into but I was like, 'No, I'd rather be with my kids.' "





And Chris' parenting seems to be paying off, as he said his twins recently solved a dispute with another child in a calm manner, after the child pushed Tristan over.





The 37-year-old actor explained to GQ Australia: "Tristan is so athletic but there's not an aggressive bone in his body. He's the most emotional one. Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster.



