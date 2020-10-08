Chris Hemsworth only has eyes for his wife

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky doesn't get jealous of his fans as he only has eyes for her. The 37-year-old actor - who has India, eight, and six-year-old twins Sasha and Triston with spokse Elsa Pataky - claims his other half doesn’t get jealous of Marvel fans swooning over him as he is only interested in the 44-year-old model. Asked if she gets jealous, Chris told New! magazine: “No, not at all - she knows I only have eyes for her.” The couple are due to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December after tying the knot over the Christmas holidays in 2010. But Chris knows the past 10 years have not always been easy as a good marriage takes hard work.

He explained: “There are challenges and you have to work hard - a good marriage doesn’t just happen.”

The “Thor” star was able to spend some much needed quality time with his wife and three kids over the coronavirus lockdown and despite being apart of one of the best-selling superhero blockbusters, he insists his biggest achievement is his family.

He said: “It has been great to be a part of Marvel over the last decade and I’ve loved the travel and work, but it has meant a lot of time away from home.

"To not be dedicated to by a schedule and to be able to have proper quality family time has been amazing.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have had the career I’ve had so far, but my biggest achievement is without doubt my family.

“My family and closest friends are some of the kindest and compassionate people I know - but my absolute greatest achievement is, of course, my children.”

Despite starring in a number of big blockbusters, Chris is ready to take part in smaller budget movies next.

He added: “So much of what I have done over the last decade has been big special effects blockbusters. But I really would like to do smaller budget movies that are more character driven.”