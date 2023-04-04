Chris Hemsworth has shared a glimpse of his latest action film amid a report he is planning to slow down his acting career. The “Thor” actor, who is said to be planning on reducing his workload after discovering he could be vulnerable in later life to Alzheimer’s while he filmed his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries “Limitless”, appeared in a clip he and Netflix released on Instagram celebrating the shooting of his upcoming sequel “Extraction 2”.

He shouts in the clip, filmed on the back of a speeding train in the snow while its director Sam Hargrave stands behind him: “Two things are very different from the last film. One – it’s very, very cold. Two – I'm alive. How? You'll have to find out – watch the movie.” Watch video: Filmmaker Hargrave, 40, said on Instagram: “That’s a wrap on day one of ‘Extraction 2’ with the train location.

“We got a lot of snow today, but it looks pretty great on camera, so we'll take it.” “Extraction 1” left fans on a cliffhanger as Hemsworth’s black ops mercenary character Tyler appeared to have been left for dead, though there was a hint he could still be living. The sequel is said to pit Tyler against a ruthless Georgian gangster, when he is tasked with rescuing a family he has imprisoned.

Hemsworth has been flooded with messages of support from fans since a source told Page Six “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of (learning about his high risk of) Alzheimer’s” after he finishes four upcoming projects, which include reprising his Thor role in an upcoming “Avengers” sequel, and a part in an untitled biopic of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hemsworth, who has children India, 10, and nine-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with his “Snakes on a Plane” actress wife Elsa Pataky, 46, has told Vanity Fair he is “not talking about retiring by any means” due to his Alzheimer’s warning. But he admitted to the magazine there was an “intensity” in “navigating” the test results that showed he was at high risk of the disease, which he got last November.

After having bloodwork done for the “Limitless” show he was informed he is between “eight and 10 times” likelier to develop Alzheimer’s than others as he is among the 2 to 3 per cent of people with two copies of the gene APOE4. He said: “Yeah, there was an intensity to navigating it. Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it. “We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.