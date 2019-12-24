Chris Hemsworth is to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight.
The 36-year-old star - who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky - wants to spend more time at home in Australia's Byron Bay with his family.
He said: "I'm going to take some time off now - probably six to eight months - and just be at home."
The 'Thor' star reached the decision earlier this year when he came to the end of the publicity tour for 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Speaking on Australian breakfast show 'Sunrise', he added: "I had a real, sort of, come down off the back of that press tour for 'Avengers' and it was the most intense three weeks.