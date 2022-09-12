Chris Hemsworth won't get as ripped for next ‘Thor’ movie

Chris Hemsworth doesn't plan to get as ripped for his next appearance as Thor. The 39-year-old actor has starred as the God of Thunder since 2011 – but Hemsworth won't bulk up as much when he appears in his next Marvel movie.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hemsworth, who recently starred in “Thor: Love and Thunder”,explained: "Each time I’ve played the character and put the muscle on and put the size on, and then lost it for something else and played another character ... there’s muscle memory, and I used to say it sort of got easier each time. This was particularly hard. "I think because the target weight we aimed for was quite a ways above where I’d been before. Watch video:

"We had 12 months when I was at home, just training and sort of, you know, puppeteering the body and manipulating and trying to like: ’Okay, we could try more swimming now or try more martial arts'. “It was a really fun exploration, but I don’t know that I wanna get that big again." The Hollywood star found his workout regime to be "exhausting", and he's keen to scale back his training.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hemsworth told The Direct: "It was just exhausting. I don’t know, maybe I’m getting old, but things just started to hurt more." The actor previously confessed to over-training during his early years as Thor. Hemsworth explained that his intense workout regime had a detrimental impact on his energy levels.

Story continues below Advertisement

He shared: "For years I probably over-trained. "People who do muscle-building often don't realise it's a sport that shouldn't be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy." Hemsworth adopts an athlete-like approach to his preparation.He finds the experience t"incredibly rewarding".

Story continues below Advertisement