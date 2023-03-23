Chris Pine on working with Michelle Rodriguez: ‘It was exciting’

Chris Pine relished getting to star opposite Michelle Rodriguez in “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”. The 42-year-old actor was thrilled to get to work with the “Fast and Furious” star, 44, in the star-studded flick based on the game of the same name.

First speaking about his lead role as bard Edgin Darvis, he told Den of Geek: “It seems to fit in nicely with the kind of characters I seem to like to play, which are normal dudes that task themselves with doing big things, even though they may not be good at it, or don’t have special powers, or don’t believe in themselves all that much. Watch video: “I haven’t ever played a character with extrasensory, special powers. I seem to like playing real humans trying to do big things.”

He then said of his co-star: “Knowing I was going to work opposite Michelle Rodriguez was exciting.” The cast also includes Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. Jean Page recently shared how “surprised” by the script he was.