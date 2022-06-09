Chris Pratt and newcomer Mamoudou Athie on fitting end of an era with ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Not all critics have given “Jurassic World Dominion” their stamp of approval but the star clout is enough to attract cinemagoers. On the back of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick”, cinemas are starting to see increased foot traffic as fans return. Of course, it does help that the movies are born from blockbuster hits and promise to continue in the jaw-dropping footsteps of the originals.

Story continues below Advertisement

The final chapter in the “Jurassic World” trilogy is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who shares the screenplay credit with Emily Carmichael, for a story he developed with Derek Connolly. And Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Laura Dern (Dr Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Dr Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr Alan Grant), DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), BD Wong (Dr Henry Wu), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole) and Omar Sy (Barry Sembène) form the lead cast. Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and DeWanda Wise in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’. In this instalment, mankind’s future hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs are forced to coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar.

Expanding on the storyline, Pratt, said: “When this movie starts, you’ll get a quick voiceover exposition filling you in on what has happened over the past four years. “And as this field of science proliferates and is further studied, you find out that it’s not just the threat of dinosaurs escaping and hurting or eating people that is the main problem, because it’s deeper and on a much bigger scale – talking about the possible extinction of human beings, the collapse of the global food supply and other waves of apocalyptic terror that could sweep the planet. “These themes are very relevant now, as they relate to corporate greed, ethics in science, and our responsibility to protect all living beings on the planet.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He describes his character as a simple guy trying to raise his daughter, Maisie, with Claire. Pratt added: “I’ve really enjoyed playing this character. First of all, he’s way cooler than me. And it’s been nice to watch him age and mature over 10 years, diving into the reality of his life. I believe there’ll be a time when I look back and think that I had the time of my life playing Owen.” Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow. As for Wise and Athie joining the cast, he shared: “They are both extraordinary young actors and talents. DeWanda is striking, has a real attitude and truly steals every scene she’s in. I think she’s a real star.

Story continues below Advertisement

“And Mamoudou is totally unique and has such an extraordinary presence. His character has real integrity, and that’s who Mamoudou is too, as he’s someone you just trust.” On landing this career-making role, Athie, who plays the head of communications of Biosyn, said: “It’s funny to me because it’s easily the biggest project I’ve been involved with. It started with a three-hour conversation with Colin Trevorrow over some lobster rolls in Santa Monica, and then I got a phone call a few months later asking me to be a part of the film. “It was a really wonderful gesture for Colin to call me and give me the news personally. I couldn’t believe it!

Story continues below Advertisement

“I love how on-task he is at every moment. He is fast and always on time, constantly in motion and engaged with what he has to do, even in extreme situations. Ramsay doesn’t play games, and there is no fat in his actions or words – he just goes straight to the point. To be honest, I wish I was more like him, as I can waste time.” He also praised the director, saying, “Colin is an actor’s director, and he runs the set so well. I think the mark of a good director is knowing how to communicate clearly and respectfully with every single person to get the job done. “And Colin did that with such efficiency and poise that I was constantly in awe of his talent. He’s great.”