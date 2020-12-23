Chris Pratt has a solution to end best Hollywood Chris debate

Chris Pratt thinks he can "put an end" to the debate over who is the best Hollywood Chris. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor has been boasting about his success in the charity fantasy football league which he competes in alongside the likes of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and insisted it can stop any competition between him and his fellow Marvel stars. Discussing his success in the AGBO Superhero League - which was named in honour of 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Anthony and Joe Russo's production company - he said on his Instagram Story: "My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you've been following—I made it into the finals! I'm in the finals! How did this happen? "It's a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?" He then adopted a melancholy voice to lament, "I was picked last—it was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels. "I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, Who's the better Chris?"

But the 'Jurassic World' performer went on to joke that he isn't the "better Chris".

He added: "It's one of them."

However, he then quipped: "I do have them in body-fat content, though. So I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."

The 41-year-old star explained his success had helped him earn $80,000 for his chosen charity, Special Olympics Washington, and that if he wins the title, the fund goes up to $150 000.

In October, Pratt's friends - including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo - sprang to his defence after he was branded the "worst Hollywood Chris" by Twitter users in response to a question from filmmaker Amy Berg, with many citing his political believes.

Robert, 55, insisted his friend is a "real Christian" who always displays "positivity and gratitude", as well as praising Chris' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and her famous family.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his pal: "What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt....

"A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value."

Mark insisted Pratt is a "solid" man and shouldn't be singled out for his assumed conservative views.

He tweeted: "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is.

"I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.(sic)"

Director James Gunn hailed the star as the "best dude in the world", while Zoe Saldana insisted those who knew him really know his "heart and worth".