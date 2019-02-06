Chris Pratt. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Chris Pratt is "pretty involved" with wedding planning, as he says he and Katherine Schwarzenegger have started to prepare for their big day.



The 'Guardians of The Galaxy' star has revealed he and his fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger - who got engaged last month - have started to plan the details of their big day, and says he's taking an active role in the preparations.





Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', he said: "Well, of course we've started, and [I'm] pretty involved."





His brief comment comes after he recently claimed he and Katherine were considering a wedding towards the end of the year.





He said: "We're maybe [thinking of a] fall, winter kind of thing. We have a lot to get done."





Chris, 39, announced his engagement with a post on Instagram in mid January, where he shared a snap of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show.





He captioned it: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"





Whilst Katherine wrote in her own post: "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."





And Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - is thrilled for the couple and has even offered to officiate their wedding.





Speaking at the time, she said: "Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'



