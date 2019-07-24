Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Chris Pratt thinks it is fate that he met his now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The "Jurassic World" actor bumped into his spouse at church and admits there was a lot of "kismet" and connections from day one.

Speaking at Universal Studios Hollywood, where he was celebrating the opening of 'Jurassic World - The Ride!', he told Extra: "We met at church! There's a lot of kismet ... a lot of connections, but that is where we met."

Chris and Katherine are really enjoying the "honeymoon phase" of their marriage after they tied the knot at the beginning of June in Montecito, California.

He said: "It feels really nice. We just feel very blessed and very, very happy. I think having the stress of the ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy."

Katherine is also on good terms with Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris - with whom he has son Jack, six, and she previously offered to officiate their wedding.

She said: "Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,' I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.' And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.' ... So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me.

I just wanted to give you a heads-up.' ... I was like, 'That's awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister ... Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want."