Chris Redd is dating the estranged wife of Kenan Thompson.

Christina Evangeline, 33, is separated from her husband – with whom she has Georgina, eight, and four-year-old Gianni with him – but is said to be "happier than she has ever been" since striking up a relationship with Thompson’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” star.

A source said: "Christina and Chris started dating at the beginning of this year. The pair met before (Chris) started doing 'SNL' and they have been friends for years.

“They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life ... She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal."

The insider went on to explain that "conversations had been had" which made sure to inform those closest to the former couple that Evangeline had moved on and insisted that the former “Kenan and Kel” star wishes his estranged wife well as he continues to look for somebody new.