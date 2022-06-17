Chris Rock and Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson decline Emmys hosting gig

Chris Rock and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson were reportedly asked to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The annual ceremony returns To NBC for the first time since 2018 on September 12, when 'Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosted.

According to ‘Deadline’, the stand-up, who was struck by Will Smith while presenting an award at this year's Oscars, and the wrestler-turned-actor were both offered the job. However, both are said to have politely declined. Watch video:

Sir Mick Jagger and Kanye West are among a whopping 600 entries looking to nab nominations in the seven music categories. Voting has just got under way and nominations will be announced by the Television Academy on July 12. Rolling Stones legend Mick, 78, contributed the track “Strange Game” for Apple TV+'s “Slow Horses”, while Kanye is listed as Ye, his legal name, in the music supervision category for his documentary film '“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”.

Zendaya and Labrinth have entered two songs from the most recent series of “Euphoria” for Best Song, and are strong contenders to win again after Labrinth won the Emmy award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, for his song “All for Us” from his score for the HBO teen drama in 2020. However, being a music icon doesn't always guarantee a win, as the likes of Beyoncé, Cher, H.E.R. and even Bruce Springsteen were shunned last year. Voting ends on June 27.