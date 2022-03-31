Chris Rock breaks Oscars silence

Chris Rock has admitted he is still "processing" what happened between him and Will Smith at the Oscars and won't speak about the incident just yet. The 57-year-old comic was smacked in the face by the “King Richard” star for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during Sunday's ceremony, and in his first public appearance since the altercation, Chris admitted he is still coming to terms with what happened and isn't ready to speak about it yet.

Entering the stage at Boston's Wilbur Theatre to a standing ovation on Wednesday, emotional Chris said: "Sit down I have jokes to tell, and now you’re making me misty eyed." After asking the crowd how their weekends had been, he said: "I have a whole show… that I wrote before the weekend, so, if you came here for that I'm still processing it. "I will talk about it, and it will be serious, and it will be funny, but not tonight."

And at a second show at the venue hours later, Chris seemingly suggested he hasn't been in contact with Will since, despite reports saying otherwise. He said: "I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard." The “Top Five” star also told the audience he really didn't want to "talk about that s***" and insisted the biggest disappointment of the week was that his daughter didn't get into the University of Southern California.

Chris' comments came hours after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Will "refused to leave" the ceremony following the incident. The Academy said: "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently."

The statement also explained that while he is under investigation for the slap, the “Men in Black” star is "being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote" regarding any disciplinary action they may choose to take. The statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter read: "Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

