Chris Rock reportedly dating Lake Bell

Chris Rock is dating actress Lake Bell, according to a new report. The 'Grown Ups' star first sparked romance rumours with Lake when they were spotted attending a baseball game in Missouri together in June - but UsWeekly now reports the pair are now a couple and they "laugh a lot together".

Story continues below Advertisement

A source told the publication: "Chris has been in a really good mood. He’s dating and spending his downtime with Lake Bell." The insider added the pair "both just laugh a lot when they’re together ... They have similar personalities." They were first linked last month when they attended a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game together on June 13 and were spotted watching the action from a box at the stadium.

Chris and Lake were later seen together again over America's Fourth of July weekend when they were spotted outside a restaurant in Santa Monica, California while they were also pictured having brunch together the next day.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pair have yet to publicly comment on the romance reports. The 57-year-old Oscars host was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock for 18 years before they split in 2014 and finalised their divorce two years later. The are parents to daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18. Lake, 43, has been single since late 2020 when her marriage to husband Scott Campbell ended after seven years.

Story continues below Advertisement

She announced the split in a post on Instagram, writing: "After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children, Scott snd I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days." The former couple are parents to daughter Nova, seven, and five-year-old son Ozgood.