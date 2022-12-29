Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special will air nearly a year after Oscars slap

Chris Rock stands backstage at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Published 49m ago

Chris Rock’s upcoming Netflix comedy special will air nearly a year after he was assaulted by Will Smith at the Oscars.

The comic, 57, announced his “Selective Outrage” show would stream live on March 4, 2023, after Rock was slapped in the face by Smith, 54, at the 94th Academy Awards on March 28, when he made a joke about the 51-year-old actor’s wife Jada’s haircut.

It will be the first time Netflix has attempted a live stream, with the special due to be shot in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rock promised there would be “no pre-records, no edits” and Netflix says the show will be seen in “190 countries all at once”.

The stand-up has made occasional gags about the Oscars slap during his 2022 stand-up tour, “Ego Death”, but has promised he would go into more detail about the incident at another time.

He joked in April that he wouldn’t talk about it “until I get paid”.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said about the live special: “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.

“This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”

