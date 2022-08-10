Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Chrishell Stause addresses 'misconceptions' people have of her

Chrishell Stause.

Published 25m ago

Chrishell Stause thinks the public have “misconceptions” of her.

In a bid to change perceptions, Stause wrote on her Instagram Story: “Things I hear I thought I might address for those wanting to know me more.

“1. I am a push over or mean girl. I set boundaries and if pushed too far WILL push back. I try to be nice to everyone if possible. (sic)”

Stause, who had dated her “Selling Sunset” co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, also denied the accusation that she craves attention and publicity. She rejected a “very lucrative” TV opportunity because it “didn’t align with where (her) heart is.”

Her Instagram post said: “2. I do everything for press. There are so many things I constantly try to keep private and avoid press on but because of what I do I understand why some think this. But it isn’t true. Things job related YES. Anything heart related NO.

“I would never do anything in the heart dept bc it would be good for my career. In fact I just turned down a very lucrative tv opportunity bc it didn’t align with where my heart is. I follow my heart and this trait can be a thorn in my side but it’s just who I am.

“3. I am an annoying pick me girl Recovering from being this my whole life so valid. But lately I have come into my own and am loving it regardless of what strangers will think.

“I will always be SO grateful for the success I’ve had and I know misconceptions are part of the territory. So all good – just responding from my point of view for those wondering. (sic)”

