Chrishell Stause begs ‘Selling Sunset’ fans to stop sending death threats

Chrishell Stause has told “Selling Sunset” fans to stop sending death threats over her feud with co-star Nicole Young. The actress-turned-reality realtor's spat with new cast member Young has played out in the sixth season of the hit Netflix show after the newcomer seemingly took credit for one of her rival’s property listings.

The beef has since led to Young being swamped with nasty messages from Stause’s supporters – and now the reality regular has told them to back off. Watch video: In a post on Instagram, Stause said: “It’s been brought to my attention that Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets.

“Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after six seasons. “Your opinions help make this show what it is and clearly I have my own. But let’s keep it fun please.” It comes after “TMZ.com” reported Young had been bombarded with abuse on social media over her feud with Stause and had even dropped out of planned public appearances and podcast tapings because the trolling had taken a toll on her mental health.