Chrishell Stause confirmed romance with G Flip at ‘Selling Sunset’ 5 reunion

There may be two sides to every story but Christine Quinn’s decision to snub the “Selling Sunset” 5 reunion, didn’t do her any favours. Despite being ill, Amanza Smith made an effort to join via a video call – albeit briefly.

Hosted by Tan France from “Queer Eye”, there was a lot to unpack this season: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s romance, the arrival of firecracker agent of note, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan’s hot new romance, Heather Rae’s bridal shower and wedding and Quinn’s alleged bribery and subsequent exit from The Oppenheim Group. Of course, while Tan wanted everyone to spill the tea, he was also obsessed with who was “smashing” whom, especially when it came to Amanza’s fleeting encounter with Zac Efron and Emma’s ex-fiancé. Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in episode 10 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Picture: Netflix Smith didn’t entertain the question while Hernan found herself cornered into a response.

Chelsea did a little backtracking after people were offering insights of Christine’s deception and lies, especially when it came to her confrontational moments with Davina Potratz. The two eventually agreed that they share a love-hate relationship. As for her accent, Chelsea pointed out that her parents are Nigerian but she spent time in London, Switzerland, New Jersey and then New York. And that she made it clear that she was not faking the accent. Fresh off her vocal chord surgery, Heather spoke her truth at the reunion.

Vanessa Villela is still in her love bubble and now she has an engagement ring in addition to that promise ring from her UK bae, Nick Hardy. And she added that the big day was several months away, too. Mary Fitzgerald, who got promoted to business partner in the latest instalment, admitted to freezing her embryo.

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in Selling Sunset season 5. Picture: Netflix Her dashing husband Romain Bonnet was all smiles at the reunion, however, he still isn’t a fan of Davina, who got some heat for being too ambitious in taking on that overpriced $75m property. Meanwhile, Maya Vander, who is no longer with the show, opened up about losing her third baby. She is hoping to expand her family soon, though. Fans were obsessed with Chrishell and Jason’s relationship. And he was overcome with emotion watching snippets of the show.

He admitted: “There's a lot of sadness and loss. Watching the show made it more difficult. It’s been a few months but I’m just going through so much.” He added that it was a very difficult breakup. His twin, Brett Oppenheim, was also teary, watching his brother in such agony over it. Caught off-guard by his emotions, Chrishell gave him a reassuring smile.

But the entire cast – sans Christine – clearly felt all their pain as they were rooting for them. It’s clear that their love was real and, from the unseen footage of his chat with Mary, he is clearly nursing a lot of regrets, too. But he put on a brave face when Chrishell revealed that she was “exploring” love again with Australian singer G Flip. They met when she was asked to feature in her music video.

Maya’s reaction didn’t go unnoticed during her announcement. Chrishell added: “I’m still attracted to masculine energy. I don’t know what my future holds. I know being in this position means being judged every day.” “Whatever makes you happy,” Maya responded.

In a recent tweet, Chrishell shared the music video with G Flip. Previously on #SellingSunset 😆🤷🏻‍♀️😜🔥 https://t.co/LTrcMsF6MM — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) May 11, 2022 Now for the elephant in the room – Christine. Everyone had beef with her at some point or another. Chelsea defended her new BFF to the hilt. In this episode, she admitted that she should have “given everyone the benefit of the doubt”.

Jason said he doesn’t believe there is room for debate on that $5 000 bribe to get Emma off a deal. He added that she hasn’t reached out to talk and that, “Right now, there isn’t a place at The Oppenheim Group”. But the door isn’t completely closed on her return. Meanwhile, Heather opened up about her IVF journey, which she has shared on social media, too.