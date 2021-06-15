Chrissy Teigen addresses past actions

Chrissy Teigen is suffering from “the crushing weight of regret” following the bullying accusations against her, which were made my Courtney Stodden. The “Lip Sync Battle” star was accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to take their own life in comments made when Courtney was a teenager, which Chrissy has admitted to and apologised for.

And after taking a break from social media, Chrissy returned to publish an open letter on Medium on Monday, where she said she is continuing the process of “privately reaching out to the people [she] insulted” in the past. She wrote: "Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I've been quiet, and lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you've done.' “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past.

“I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others—and more than just a few—who I need to say I'm sorry to. I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. “It's like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don't think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs. (sic)”

Chrissy went on to admit there is “no excuse” for the comments she made, but said she was “insecure and immature” at the time. She added: "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. “Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.