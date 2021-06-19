Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on allegations made my Michael Costello

Chrissy Teigen has broken her silence on the allegations of bullying made by fashion designer Michael Costello, as her representatives insist she “will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations” about her. Michael claimed this week that Chrissy tried to blacklist him from the fashion community, and shared screenshots of DMs that he alleged were from her, although her team have insisted they were photoshopped.

And on Friday, Chrissy took to Twitter to address the allegations, as well as share a lengthy statement from her representatives. Her tweet read: “No idea what the f*** michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: (sic)” Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this: pic.twitter.com/cxiMAlLUvm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021 She then posted the statement in a series of pictures.

Part of the statement read: “Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello’s recent attack, which includes fictional ‘screenshots’ from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send. “In October 2014, she did post a comment on Mr. Costello’s Instagram when he was publicly accused of making a racist remark. After he denied the accusation, and claimed it was based on a photoshopped comment, Chrissy deleted the comment, as was reported at the time. “Chrissy has never conspired with anyone to harm his career. The stylist he also attacked in his recent comments was not a part of Chrissy’s team until 2016 and did nothing to harm Mr. Costello.”

Chrissy’s representatives then insisted the “Lip Sync Battle” star “will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations” about her. They added: “Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation. Chrissy will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same.