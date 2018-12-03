Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has documented her 33rd birthday celebrations on Twitter. The American model - who is an avid tweeter - has given her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into how she and her husband John Legend celebrated her big day in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a series of tweets about her birthday, Chrissy - who also revealed her appreciation of Ariana Grande's 'Mean Girls'-inspired music video for 'Thank U, Next' - wrote: "today has been very special. the thank you, next video "also my birthday. (sic)"

today has been very special. the thank you, next video



also my birthday — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 1, 2018

The model - who has been married to the musician since 2013 - then quipped: "42 feels good "John won't let me go to dinner in my towel even thought it is my favorite outfit (sic)"

42 feels good — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 1, 2018

John won’t let me go to dinner in my towel even thought it is my favorite outfit — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 1, 2018

Chrissy subsequently posted a video - which was shot by John - of her running to a dinner table on a beach.

The star - who is seen sporting a bathroom robe in the video - later tweeted: "marriage "just the bickering part (sic)"

Chrissy's final birthday-themed video was of a bed covered in rose petals with a big love heart in the middle. Chrissy - who officially turned 33 on Friday - says in the clip: "This ... feels like a lot of pressure."

whose birthday is this pic.twitter.com/GuGUIytpl0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed sees Twitter as her "connection to the world".

The model shared: "People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world. "I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation."

Chrissy briefly abandoned Twitter after she received threats following a message she posted about gun control, but she eventually decided to return to the platform.

She explained: "Our lives would be so much easier if we didn't dabble in politics at all, but I don't want that kind of life. For us, we are willing to take that risk, because we believe in it so passionately."