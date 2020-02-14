Chrissy Teigen “doesn’t care” about Valentine’s Day.
The 33-year-old model will be celebrating the romantic holiday on Friday with her husband John Legend, but has said the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker is much more invested in the event than she is, as she would be happy “staying at home”, rather than going out for a lavish date.
In a post on her Cravings website, Chrissy revealed: “I really don’t care about Valentine’s Day or going out on dates – it’s John who cares. Trust me, I can go days of doing nothing and staying at home – I would thrive.”
The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star says her favourite Valentine’s Day dates often include home cooked meals that John, 40, whips up himself.
She added: “My favourite dates are actually when we stay home and John cooks – he’ll either make Jamaican Chicken or Jerk Lamb Chops (depending on my mood) and it’s truly my version of heaven. Both are so rich in flavour, but make sure to eat them with banana rice and plantains for that perfect mix of sweet and salty!”