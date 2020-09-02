Chrissy Teigen has had enough of Twitter trolls, calls them ’little thieves of joy’

Chrissy Teigen has blasted trolls as "little thieves of joy". The 34-year-old model slammed online bullies for attacking others on social media, and has grown tired of them ruining her success as it continues to affect her too. She wrote on Twitter: "so many of you are little thieves or joy. you police what makes people happy until they don't wanna share anymore. you do it to me and I should be happy and successful enough to not have it bother me and it does. imagine what you do to anyone else. that is super sad. (sic)" so many of you are little thieves or joy. you police what makes people happy until they don’t wanna share anymore. you do it to me and I should be happy and successful enough to not have it bother me and it does. imagine what you do to anyone else. that is super sad. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 1, 2020 However, Chrissy was more than happy to take the heat if it means the trolls won't attack someone else. She added: "honestly I'll take it if it stops you from doing it to someone not as happy. because that is crazy sad to do to someone (sic)"

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously revealed she has blocked one million followers on Twitter.

The model - who has children Luna, four and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend - wrote: "I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they're just trolls'. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm's. People I've never met have been so, so kind (sic)."

Chrissy admitted she has been left at breaking point after trolls falsely claimed she had travelled on Epstein's private plane and had been part of his "pedo ring".

The star - who recently had surgery to remove her breast implants - tweeted: "I can't take my medicine right now either because of my surgery and other pills so they have no idea how hard this is to cope with. They won't stop until I die. I'm convinced of it. And even then they'll think of another conspiracy. I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f******* STAND you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f****** operative.' F****** detectives that can't even do simple subtraction to see how much was deleted. That's who we are working with here."