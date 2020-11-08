Chrissy Teigen likens election result to 'unhooking her bra'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chrissy Teigen has expressed her relief at the result of the US election. The 34-year-old model has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump throughout his presidency and Chrissy has admitted to being relieved by Joe Biden's success. She wrote on Twitter: "My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once (sic)" Chrissy - who is married to Grammy-winning musician John Legend - later said: "please tag the ex president I’m still blocked lol (sic)" My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020 John, 41, was similarly thrilled by the election result.

The singer - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Chrissy - wrote: "Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Sir Mick Jagger revealed he was now looking forward to touring the US once again.

The 77-year-old rock star said on Twitter: "I’m so looking forward to coming back to an America free of harsh words and name calling and be amongst people who I know have common ground and harmony. It’s a challenge but it can be done! (sic)"

Meanwhile, actor Mark Ruffalo - another outspoken critic of Trump - also welcomed the election news.

The Hollywood star said: "Good work everyone! We worked very hard for this. We lost so many beautiful people and we must celebrate for them and move forward henceforth in a good way."

Prior to the election, Mark blasted Trump on social media, describing the billionaire businessman as a "liar".

He wrote on Twitter: "Trump is a liar, Biden is an honorable man who raised his boys on his own after his wife was killed in a car accident. (sic)"