Chrissy Teigen marks one year sober with frank Instagram post

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating one year sober. The “Cravings: All Together” cookbook writer, 36, marked her alcohol-free anniversary in a frank message on Instagram.

In a video showing the model with her singer husband, John Legend, 43, and their kids Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, Teigen reflected on a series of moments that passed her by due to drinking. She said: “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling any more anyhow. “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! Sigh.”

She went on: “Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. “Like when I drank Cafe Patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. “There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look … gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.

“While I honestly still don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze.” Teigen’s followers flooded her with support in the comments section of her post.

The former “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” model opened up in December to “People” about her first time celebrating a major holiday sober. She said: “I think the thing that makes me happy is realising that I’ll still say stupid things and act and make stupid mistakes, even sober. “I used to make crucial Thanksgiving errors, maybe one or two, and I still made a really bad one this year. But I actually caught it, and that’s something drunk Chrissy would never have done. I caught it before it went out and I was like, ‘Wow, I am so sober’.”

