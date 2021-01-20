Chrissy Teigen 'scolded' for behind-the-scenes videos

Chrissy Teigen has given her fans a behind-the-scenes insight into the US inauguration celebrations. The 35-year-old model and her husband John Legend have both headed to Washington, where the chart-topping star is set to perform as part of the celebrations, but Chrissy has admitted via Twitter that she's already revealed too much about the event. After posting some behind-the-scenes videos on Twitter from the preparations, Chrissy wrote: "LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying (sic)" pic.twitter.com/ZRmuDP7uKz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021 John! I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/3Lycc3FoJR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021 LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021 Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - has also defended her decision to attend the Inauguration amid the coronavirus pandemic. The model explained why she was posting photos and videos from Washington after she was criticised for her behaviour on social media by a follower.

The Twitter user wrote: "Hey Chrissy DC residents aren’t very “happy” right now and can’t even “happy pack” their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!! (sic)"

In response, Chrissy said: "This is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot (sic)"

Chrissy has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump for years, and previously admitted to taking "pride" in her " trolling" of the US President.

She said: "I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater for a long time. If you go back, I’ve been trolling him for about five to seven years now. I’ve been doing this forever and I take pride in that.

"I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It’s insane."