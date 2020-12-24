Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news with fans, says she will never be pregnant again

Chrissy Teigen will “never” be pregnant again. The model and television personality was struck by tragedy in September this year when she suffered the devastating pregnancy loss of her son Jack, who was her third child with her husband John Legend. And Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John - has now revealed she won’t be trying for another baby, as she said she feels “sad” that her body will never go through another pregnancy. Posting a candid image of herself on Instagram where a small bump was still visible on her stomach three months after losing Jack, she wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) “But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx (sic)”

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star, 35, lost Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy, after being rushed to hospital with excessive blood loss, which she was told could have resulted in her losing her own life during childbirth.

She wrote on social media in September: "I was previously on bedrest for over a month, just trying to get the little dude to 28 weeks, a ‘safer’ zone for the fetus. My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming - it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness."