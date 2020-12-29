Chrissy Teigen's nose piercing goes wrong
Chrissy Teigen has documented her experience of getting a failed nose piercing on holiday in St. Barts.
The 35-year-old model decided to get a stud through her snout while in St. Barts - however it quickly healed up and fell out "immediately" after she had it done.
Alongside a picture of her nose pierced, she wrote on Twitter: “So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao."
She continued: “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong. (sic)"
Responding to her critics, she added: “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a******* thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me. (sic)"
Chrissy defending her botched piercing on the micro-blogging site comes hours after she pledged to stop explaining herself to her Twitter followers.
The Sports Illustrated model has vowed to adopt a new approach to social media in 2021.
Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend - wrote: "excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining S*** to you people
"For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the s*** I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it.
"(Note: I will still explain how to cook things) (sic)"