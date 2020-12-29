Chrissy Teigen's nose piercing goes wrong

Chrissy Teigen has documented her experience of getting a failed nose piercing on holiday in St. Barts.

The 35-year-old model decided to get a stud through her snout while in St. Barts - however it quickly healed up and fell out "immediately" after she had it done.

Alongside a picture of her nose pierced, she wrote on Twitter: “So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao."

She continued: “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong. (sic)"

Responding to her critics, she added: “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a******* thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me. (sic)"