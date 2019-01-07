Christian Bale. Picture: Supplied

Christian Bale thanked Satan in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. The 44-year-old actor scooped the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award on Sunday, January 6, for his portrayal of former US Vice President Dick Cheney in 'Vice' and made the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel laugh with his quip-filled speech that poked fun at himself.

He said: "Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role."

Thanking "geezer" director Adam McKay, he added: "[McKay] said, 'I've got to be somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody'. So he went, 'Oh, that's got to be Bale.

"I will be cornering the market on charisma-free assholes. What do you think, Mitch McConnell next? That would be good, wouldn't it?"

Christian Bale threw some serious shade at former vice president of the United States, Dick Cheney. 😳 #GoldenGlobes #ViceMovie pic.twitter.com/uDgFL0XJS1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 7, 2019

And Christian - who gained 40lbs, shaved his head and bleached his eyebrows for the movie - also paid tribute to his wife Sibi Blazic, and thanked her for her advice when it came to writing his speech.

He said: "Thank you to my beautiful wife, who told me, 'Less is more.'

"She knows the dumb c**p that can come out of my life sometimes. I can sink and ruin a perfectly good movie and a so-so career in one speech, so thank you for that advice, my love. I wouldn't be working without her."

Christian took home the award ahead of John C. Reilly for 'Stan & Ollie', Lin-Manuel Miranda for 'Mary Poppins Returns', Robert Redford for 'The Old Man & the Gun' and Viggo Mortensen for 'Green Book'.

Bang Showbiz