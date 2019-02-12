Christian Bale. Picture: Reuters

Christian Bale has ended his 10-year feud with his mother Jenny. The 'Vice' actor fell out with his mum and his sister Sharon in 2008, after an alleged argument before the premiere of his movie 'The Dark Knight' - in which the Welsh-born actor portrayed the titular superhero Batman - but now, a decade on, his parent has claimed they are on speaking terms again.

Speaking after her son attended the EE BAFTAs on Sunday - where he was nominated for his role as Dick Cheney - Jenny told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Yes, we are talking. I know Christian is in London."

It was reported at the time that 45-year-old star's sibling had accused him of pushing his mum at The Dorchester hotel in the British capital, after they allegedly had a row over his wife Sibi Blazic.

Bale was arrested for verbal assault charges filed by his mother, but was released without charge.

Five years ago, Jenny revealed that the whole family were hoping to get back in contact with the 'American Hustle' star.

She said: "His grandma Edna is 90 now and she wants contact with him, and it's his 40th coming up. It would be a wonderful time to get back together so we could all be a family again.

"I want to reach out to him. I hope he reads this and gets in touch. I hope we can get back to how we used to be."

The former circus performer also revealed that she would watch all of her son's movies at home and long for a reunion.

She added: "I have them all [his films on DVD].

"I'll be flicking through the channels and suddenly there he is, looking at me from the TV. I think, 'Oh God' and carry on watching."

The same year of his alleged altercation with his mother, Bale flew into a rage on the set of 'Terminator Salvation', when director of photography Shane Halburt accidentally walked into a scene.

However, in 2013, he admitted he deeply regretted his infamous foul-mouthed rant and was remorseful about his tempestuous behaviour.

He said: "It was not the way to behave. It was wrong, end of story. I desire not to be that person who would behave in that fashion."