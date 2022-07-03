Christian Bale plans to take a break from Hollywood

Christian Bale is set to take an extended break from Hollywood after filming back-to-back movies.
The Oscar-winning actor’s latest project, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, hits cinemas this summer and it will be followed by David O. Russell’s period drama “Amsterdam” later in the year - but Bale is now planning to take a break from the movie business.
He told Total Film: “I usually need quite a lot of time in between because I can’t spin on a dime. I’m very slow. But the way that things worked out (because of the Covid-19 pandemic), I had to go straight from David’s film to Taika’s. It was like boom, boom. Straight to the other.”
Watch video:
The two movies are very different and Bale insists he’s done enough work to last for a while. As a result, he's decided to take a step back from his acting career.
The 48-year-old movie star, who is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, added: “I worked way more than anybody wanted me to, and I think I will disappear for a while now.”
Bale famously uses a method acting technique for many of his on-screen roles, which could explain his need to have long rest periods between projects.
However, his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman has revealed that Christian didn’t stay in character the whole time while playing villain Gorr the God Butcher.
She shared: “On this one thankfully, he was not (in character the whole time). It was terrifying whenever he was in character … But on this one, he’d be like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ It was just a normal conversation, which was jarring because he looked terrifying (because of the prosthetics).”