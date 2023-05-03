Christina Hendricks cast in ‘Reckoner’

Christina Hendricks is to star in “Reckoner”. The 47-year-old actress will lead the cast of the psychological thriller that is written and directed by Nissar Modi, who is making his big-screen directorial debut.

In the film, an affluent woman's carefully constructed life gets disrupted by a young man who is connected to a secret from her past. The movie – which will be sold at the Cannes Film Festival later this month – is based on a short story by the late writer Rachel Ingalls. It will be produced by XYZ Films and Two and Two Pictures, with the former financing the project.

Modi said: "I'm delighted to be working with the immensely talented Christina Hendricks on this haunting tale of guilt, obsession and revenge. ‘’It's a film I've been envisioning for many years ever since I read Rachel Ingalls' remarkable short story, and am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive teams at XYZ Films and Two and Two.’’ Todd Brown, head of international acquisitions at XYZ Films, added: ‘’We couldn't be more excited to be working alongside Nissar to bring his debut feature to the world.