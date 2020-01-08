Christina Milian is looking forward to meeting her baby son in a few weeks' time.
The 38-year-old singer is due to welcome her second child - her first with her partner Matt Pokora - into the world in a few weeks' time and, after a "great time" at their baby shower recently, she's so excited to become a mother again.
Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "I had such a great time at our shower. It felt so good celebrating with our closest friends and family.
"Matt and I felt the love in the room and can't wait to meet our little 'Prince.' "
The brunette beauty - who has nine-year-old daughter Violet with The-Dream - recently said she is really enjoying carrying a little boy this time around as she has experienced no morning sickness thus far.