Christina Milian 'can't wait' to meet her 'prince'









Christina Milian. Picture: Instagram Christina Milian is looking forward to meeting her baby son in a few weeks' time. The 38-year-old singer is due to welcome her second child - her first with her partner Matt Pokora - into the world in a few weeks' time and, after a "great time" at their baby shower recently, she's so excited to become a mother again. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: "I had such a great time at our shower. It felt so good celebrating with our closest friends and family. "Matt and I felt the love in the room and can't wait to meet our little 'Prince.' " The brunette beauty - who has nine-year-old daughter Violet with The-Dream - recently said she is really enjoying carrying a little boy this time around as she has experienced no morning sickness thus far.

She explained: "I had no morning sickness, everything's been fine. Even my belly, I carry it different than a girl. It's kind of weird to experience that. Having a boy is pretty awesome."

Her cravings are also a little more normal this time around.

She added: "With my daughter, I had cravings for onions, so that was kinda weird. It was so good. My most recent craving was pizza."

Christina announced she was pregnant at the end of July.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of herself and Matt holding a sonogram, she wrote: "New release 2020! What a blessing!" she captioned the image. "Let's do this babe @mattpokora! (sic)"

Matt - who is a French singer - also shared the same image on his own account, but in black and white.

He wrote: "Legacy on the way! #happyman (sic)"

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actress has been dating Matt since 2017, and recently gushed over the hunk in an interview where she shared she's "really happy".

She said: "He's honest and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I've ever experienced and I'm really happy the universe brought us together."

And at the time, Christina even hinted that another child was on the cards.

She added: "I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don't know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I'll be ready! I'll let God handle that!"